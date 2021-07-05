Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 167.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $20,407,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $11,870,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $986,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

