Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 2,665.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.61% of Solid Biosciences worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

