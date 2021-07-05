Barclays PLC Buys 108,973 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of B2Gold worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

