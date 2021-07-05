Barclays PLC Buys 19,556 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

