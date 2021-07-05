Barclays PLC Buys 6,633 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of ALLETE worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after buying an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

