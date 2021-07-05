Barclays PLC Buys 7,930 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HLF opened at $53.17 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

