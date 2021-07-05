Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Shutterstock worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.85.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,440 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,868. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

