Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.84.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $336,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.