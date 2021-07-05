Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN opened at $273.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,709.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

