Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.