Barclays PLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Ultra Clean worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

UCTT opened at $51.19 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

