Barclays PLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,588 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 807,800 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 149,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.