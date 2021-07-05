Barclays PLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of SkyWest worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 62.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 141,948 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 37.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SKYW stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

