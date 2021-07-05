Barclays PLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

