Barclays PLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

