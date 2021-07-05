Barclays PLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2,292.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Adient worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 856.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 632,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADNT opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

