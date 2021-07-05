Barclays PLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

