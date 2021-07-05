Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.