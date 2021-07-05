Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Medifast worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $285.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.