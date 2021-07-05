Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,211,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 312,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.