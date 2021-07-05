Barclays PLC Invests $3.59 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

