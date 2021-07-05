Barclays PLC Purchases 10,179 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brady worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after buying an additional 63,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

