Barclays PLC Purchases 16,001 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of RLI worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLI by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

