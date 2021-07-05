Barclays PLC Purchases 238,835 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of ImmunoGen worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 231.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 611,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 427,428 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 145.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 305,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 103,109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

