Barclays PLC Purchases 29,235 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,735 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

