Barclays PLC Purchases 6,029 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $136.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

