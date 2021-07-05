Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.55. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.