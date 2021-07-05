Barclays PLC Sells 10,417 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,891,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.06 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

