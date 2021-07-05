Barclays PLC Sells 15,899 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Qualys worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,454,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 13.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $102.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.68. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.