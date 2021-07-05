Barclays PLC Sells 214,368 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $32.88 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

