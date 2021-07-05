Barclays PLC Sells 42,295 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WGO opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGO. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

