Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Veracyte worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 417.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 69,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 67.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

