Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $1,894,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMI opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,083 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,129 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

