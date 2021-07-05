Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDNNY remained flat at $$76.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.10. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

