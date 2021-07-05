Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 882,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,201. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

