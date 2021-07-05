Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NHYDY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,487. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
