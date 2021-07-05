Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,487. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.