Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $1.60 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004686 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $743,893.16 and $36,892.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 663,896 coins and its circulating supply is 464,996 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

