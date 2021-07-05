BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and $172,872.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.59 or 0.00893785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.18 or 0.08175194 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

