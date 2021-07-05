BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BBQ opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BBQ has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.
