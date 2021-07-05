BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BBQ has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

