Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.09 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $38.09 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,459,360 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

