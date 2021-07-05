Beam Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock worth $19,984,728. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

