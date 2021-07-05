Belt (BELT) Price Tops $39.41

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

