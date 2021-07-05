Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,888 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,309,698 shares worth $3,058,188,714. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

