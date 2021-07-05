BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.01 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $25.01 million and approximately $271,621.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

