Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG opened at €27.26 ($32.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($24.68) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.