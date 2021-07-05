Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

