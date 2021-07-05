Berry Data Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $137,208.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

