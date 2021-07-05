BetterBetting (BETR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.52 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.15 or 0.07990230 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

