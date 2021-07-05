BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 149,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 107,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.00.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

