Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $8,178.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00817422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.56 or 0.08033221 BTC.

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

